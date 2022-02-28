Help needed

Monday, 28 February 2022

A CHARITY is seeking 10 volunteers to help support vulnerable families in the Henley area.

Home-Start Southern Oxfordshire says it has seen an increase in referrals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity offers a home-visiting service and volunteers complete a training programme after which they are matched to a family who they visit once a week.

The next volunteer preparation course will take place next month.

For more information, call 01235 511152 or visit www.homestart-southern
oxfordshire.org.uk

