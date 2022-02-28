Help needed

WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
Monday, 28 February 2022
A CHARITY is seeking 10 volunteers to help support vulnerable families in the Henley area.
Home-Start Southern Oxfordshire says it has seen an increase in referrals during the coronavirus pandemic.
The charity offers a home-visiting service and volunteers complete a training programme after which they are matched to a family who they visit once a week.
The next volunteer preparation course will take place next month.
For more information, call 01235 511152 or visit www.homestart-southern
oxfordshire.org.uk
28 February 2022
