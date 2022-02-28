Monday, 28 February 2022

Helping hand

BABY shop chain JoJo Maman Bébé, which has a branch in Henley, has launched an initiative called Helping Hands.

This is a £120,000 fund that will award grants of between £5,000 and £10,000 to charities and not-for-profit organisations over the next year.

To apply, visit www.jojomamanbebe.co.uk/
communitygrants

