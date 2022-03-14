Monday, 14 March 2022

Musicians to play for peace

MUSICIANS are being invited to perform in Henley market place tomorrow (Saturday) in support of the people of Ukraine.

The “Play for Peace” event has been organised by Laura Reineke, principal of the Henley Music School and will begin at 3pm.

Last Saturday, Ms Reineke performed in Trafalgar Square with about 200 musicians as part of an orchestral flash mob, which included a performance of the Ukrainian national anthem.

For more information, visit www.henleymusic
school.co.uk/playforpeace

