How you can help Ukraine

THE best and most direct way of supporting the people of Ukraine is via the Disasters Emergency Committee.

It works with 15 charities, including Oxfam, Christian Aid and Save the Children and the Government has said it will match fund up to £20 million.

To make a donation, visit www.dec.org.uk/appeal/

ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

There are also several international charities you can support as follows:

To support the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross to fund food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes and shelter, visit https://bit.ly/3HWNEBV

The UNHCR refugee agency is accepting monetary donations for humanitarian assistance, emergency shelter and relief items like blankets. It will also fund psychological support for refugees.

To make a donation, visit www.unhcr.org/uk

The UN’s children’s charity, UNICEF, is accepting donations to help ensure child health and protection services are sustained and families have clean water and food.

If you’re looking to donate to causes working in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, you should follow a few simple rules beforehand, including:

• Check the charity’s name and registration number at www.gov.uk/checkcharity

• Make sure the charity is genuine before giving any financial information.

• Be careful when responding to emails or clicking on links within them.

• Contact or find out more online about the charity that you’re seeking to donate to or work with to understand how they are spending their funds.

• Look out for the fundraising badge on charity fundraising materials. This is the logo which shows that a charity has committed to fundraise in line with the code of fundraising practice.

If you are raising money for Ukraine, let us know. Call the Standard news team on (01491) 419444 or email news@henleystandard.co.uk