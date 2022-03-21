Charity concert

A MAN from Sonning Common is to hold a concert in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Steve Hampton and his band The Angel’s Share will be one of the five local groups on the bill at Lifetime 2022, which will be held at Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road next Saturday (March 26) from 6.30pm.

Mr Hampton, who has organised the event in honour of his father, said: “There is a mix of performers but for some this will be their biggest gig.”

In between the bands there will music from DJ Capapi.

Food will be provided by Kite’s Kitchen and there will be a bar.

Mr Hampton, who hopes to raise £1,000, said: “I’m looking forward to bringing a good party atmosphere to our local hall.

“Of course, as well as the fun, we are aiming to raise funds for research into this disease, which affects so many, including my dad.

“The Alzheimer’s Society does amazing work. We know the pandemic has hit people living with dementia the hardest and we wanted to do what we could.”

For more information and to buy tickets, email capapi@hotmail.com