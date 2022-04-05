Ukraine gig raises £16,000

MORE than £16,000 was raised by Henley’s Concert for Ukraine.

A Ukrainian dance group and Nick Heyward, lead singer with Eighties pop band Haircut 100, were among those who performed at the show at Kenton Theatre on Thursday last week.

The concert, which was organised by Rebecca Poole, alias singer-singwriter Purdy, was sold out and more than 500 people paid £30 to watch the live stream.

The show was opened by Purdy, who was sporting a yellow and a blue flower, accompanied by former members of The Quotes.

She performed Stand Up For Your Love, which she wrote during the first coronavirus lockdown about wanting to help when you feel far away.

She then sang Too In Love With Love, which she said was about wanting a better world.

Purdy said: “I’m so grateful for the amazing musicians for coming and giving their time free and to the Kenton Theatre who have provided the venue free of charge.

“We’ve pulled some amazing people together in the space of about five days.”

She urged people watching online to keep donating, saying that she felt like she was on a television shopping channel.

Journalist Linda Serck, who

co-hosted the concert, said: “We’re here to help fund crucial humanitarian aid to the four million people fleeing their homes and facing an uncertain future — 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to them.”

The next act was Mo Evans, from Sonning Common, who performed one of his own songs while playing the keyboards.

He replaced James Carrington, who was unable to perform after testing positive for covid-19.

Evans said he was working as a labourer when he received an email from Miss Poole at lunchtime on the day asking him to perform and he went to the theatre straight from work. He said: “It was the one day of the week I was asked to stay late so my body hurts and I’m very tired.”

Next up was Jazz Morley, from Bournemouth, who sang her latest single Nobody Knows and then Joni Mitchell’s A Case of You, which she said was one of her favourite songs.

She then moved to the piano to perform Disconnected, a song she wrote 12 years ago when her brother went to fight in Afghanistan with the army.

At the end of the song, Purdy came back on stage in tears at what she had heard and then introduced the next act, 14-year-old Felix Richardson. Felix, of Deanfield Avenue, Henley, sang Heal The Pain by George Michael while playing the guitar.

He said: “Thanks to Purdy for letting me perform with these wonderful people. Some of them I’m too young to remember in their prime.”

The audience laughed at this and Ms Serck said: “Our Eighties pop legend will be performing very soon. I wish I could say I’m too young to remember him but, sadly, I remember him very well.”

Antonio Gresko, chairman of the Reading branch of the Association of Ukrainians, in Great Britain then spoke.

He said: “At 4am on February 24, peace in Europe was destroyed. A European country called Ukraine, which takes less than three hours to fly to, was woken by its first bombs — a peaceful country that has a strong culture, history and language, a country that opens its doors to friendly visitors and loves nature, but now everything has changed.

“Ukraine’s cites are now being bombed and civilians are being killed every day, turning our beautiful Ukraine from a kaleidoscope of colour to a war-torn monotone grey. Today we are all Ukrainians.” Mr Gresko then introduced Prolisok, a London-based Ukrainian dance group.

Eight women performed a spring folk dance before being joined by six men to perform the Hopak, the national dance of Ukraine.

At the end of the performance the group unveiled two Ukrainian flags and received a standing ovation from the audience.

After an interval Purdy performed a song called You Make Me Happy before introducing Jesse Smith, 31, who performed one of his own songs on the keyboards.

He was then joined by his former bandmates from The Quotes, Dan Western on the drums, Ashby Barber on guitar and Liam Barnes on bass guitar to perform two more of his songs, Marathon and TMO.

Mr Barnes then performed a solo of Porch.

Purdy then introduced Heyward, saying he was an amazing musician and an “absolutely top bloke”. He performed his 1983 hit Take That Situation before saying: “Take that situation and put it right. War no, love yes.”

Heyward then performed Haircut 100’s Love Plus One before thanking Purdy for organising the event.

He then asked people to dance as he performed Favourite Shirt (Boy Meets Girl) from 1981.

Audience members got up and danced at their seats or in the aisles and one woman danced with the Ukrainian flag. Heyward closed his set with Fantastic Day.

Purdy thanked everyone for coming and said it had been amazing to see everyone smiling and laughing.

She then invited all the acts back on the stage for a group performance of With a Little Help From My Friends.

Afterwards, she invited audience members to take selfies with the performers and put money in the collection buckets that had been passed around during the show.

Speaking of Heyward, she said: “Ladies, create an orderly line. Keep your dignity, we don’t want any scraps.”

The money raised will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s humanitarian appeal.