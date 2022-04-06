Cyclists back in the saddle

ALMOST 380 people took part in this year’s On Your Bike on Sunday.

It was the first time the family cycling event had been held since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. A total of £2,850 was raised.

The riders, many of them children, gathered for the start in the playground at Sonning Common Primary School in Grove Road for which it was raising money.

They could choose one of three routes from the school and back, six miles via Peppard and Gallowstree Common, 12 miles via Stoke Row and Checkendon and 20 miles via Nuffield and Ipsden.

The roads were not closed for the event so the cyclists set off in groups of four or five to avoid overwhelming the streets.

Twenty marshalls were stationed along the routes and there were drinks stations where cyclists could stop for a break and refreshments. A patrol vehicle was also used in case of an emergency.

There was also a mini cycle ride for younger children in the playground.

Polly Howard-Delamare, from Caversham, completed the six-mile route with her husband Chris and nine-year-old twins Lily and Alfie, who attend the school.

She said: “It was great, a lovely route and we saw some lambs. There was a really nice atmosphere and everyone was super-friendly.

“It’s so nice to be out doing it together after such a long time of lockdown. It’s a nice outdoor thing to get the kids involved in and do as a family and it’s raising money for the kids’ school.”

Anthony Tarbox, from Checkendon, completed six miles with his 10-year-old daughter Holly and her aunt Jenny Parr. Mr Tarbox said: “Holly did brilliantly. I was on an electric bike which

A W Cycles had kindly loaned to me as I’ve not been very well but still wanted to get out and spend some quality time with my daughter outside.

“We’re going to do the route again later in the year. The weather was good and everyone was friendly, it was a lovely day.”

Ian and Jo Davenport, from Sonning Common, also rode six miles together. He said: “It was fun. I’ve done it for years, starting when my children were at the school. We have missed it so it’s nice to have it back after two years.”

Tea, coffee, bacon sandwiches and hotdogs were on sale at the school to help raise funds.

Half of the money will go to the school and the other half will be divided between the Ways & Means Trust in Peppard and the Sonning Common community first responders.

Kathryn Fell, one of the organisers, said: “We’re really thrilled to see such a good turnout for our community event. We have missed it for the last couple of years and we had more people than we expected with the break.

“It’s great to see a whole new set of parents coming out but also old faces and people who have been doing it for years. It’s good to see happy faces.”

The event was sponsored by

A W Cycles, Beville’s estate agent, Lift Creative Communication Design, Peppard Building Supplies, Creative ID and Sonning Common Health Centre and supported by the Henley Standard.