Man drives 1,700 miles over five days to deliver aid

A MAN has returned to Henley after driving to Poland to deliver aid for Ukraine.

Piers Burnell, a radio presenter, took 25 boxes of donations, including food, sterilised water, nappies and medication, in the back of his Land Rover Discovery.

He drove through six countries in 48 hours to reach the border with Germany and Ukraine, where he handed over the supplies to two separate contacts who then took them into Ukraine.

Mr Burnell said: “I’m really glad I did it. It started off as a semi-joke with a friend but rather than just talk about it I chose to do it.

“I’m really chuffed that it all went to plan. It was such a relief to arrive safely after three weeks of planning. I planned my trip thoroughly so there were no hitches. The thing I was most worried about was breaking down but I didn’t.

“There is an enormous geographical and emotional gap between the UK and Ukraine. We can empathise with them and we can try to understand their struggle, but we will never know what it is like to experience what they are going through.”

Mr Burnell found his contacts on the border, Oksana and Rudolph, through news reports and on Facebook. Helping them to distribute the aid in the war-torn country is the charity Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine.

Mr Burnell said: “It was really good to meet the people I had been talking to for so long. They were very grateful and relieved to see me. They are both Ukrainian with family and friends in some of the parts worst affected by the fighting, so it was great to see donations and medical supplies go straight into the country. Meeting them took my empathy up a notch. It was a very humbling experience.”

Mr Burnell spent two hours at the border before returning home to the UK, stopping in Berlin and Bruges on the way. He drove a total of 1,700 miles over five days.