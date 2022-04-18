Monday, 18 April 2022

Club hosts charity day

A CHARITY event will take place at Upper Thames Rowing Club in Henley on Saturday, May 7 (noon).

The Save Her Seat row will be in aid of Right To Play, which works in difficult and dangerous places around the world to help children to stay in school, resist exploitation and keep themselves safe from disease as well as heal from the realities of war and abuse.

Sprint knockout races of about 500m will take place in quads with three scullers.

There will also be a yoga class taking place on the grass led by Kara Wirt, which anyone can join, afternoon tea and a raffle.

Participants are asked to donate £5.

