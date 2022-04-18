Fewer calls

It’s horrific seeing people living in basements and metro stations
A MAN from Watlington has spent a month in ... [more]
Monday, 18 April 2022
THE number of calls made to the RSPCA last year about animals affected by litter in Oxfordshire was 30, four less than in 2020.
The charity said that across the country it received a 10 reports a day of animals injured, trapped or killed by carelessly discarded rubbish.
18 April 2022
More News:
It’s horrific seeing people living in basements and metro stations
A MAN from Watlington has spent a month in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say