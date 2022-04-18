Monday, 18 April 2022

Fewer calls

THE number of calls made to the RSPCA last year about animals affected by litter in Oxfordshire was 30, four less than in 2020.

The charity said that across the country it received a 10 reports a day of animals injured, trapped or killed by carelessly discarded rubbish.

