Monday, 25 April 2022

Plant sales

THE Greenshoots nursery at Manor Farm in Peppard will start opening on Saturdays from April 30.

The site is part of the Ways and Means Trust, which supports adults with disabilities and poor mental health, and will be open from 9.30am to 3pm and plants will be for sale.

