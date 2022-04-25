Plant sales

Easter eggs donated to refugees
A WOMAN from Peppard Common dropped off more than ... [more]
Monday, 25 April 2022
THE Greenshoots nursery at Manor Farm in Peppard will start opening on Saturdays from April 30.
The site is part of the Ways and Means Trust, which supports adults with disabilities and poor mental health, and will be open from 9.30am to 3pm and plants will be for sale.
25 April 2022
More News:
Marvellous village show springs back into bloom
THE Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society spring ... [more]
Parishioners step out to help eliminate world hunger
A GROUP of parishioners and friends of St ... [more]
POLL: Have your say