Monday, 02 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Twinned toilet

A TOILET at offices in Henley has been twinned with one in Malawi.

The Cherry Tree Centre in Hart Street paid £60 to sign up to Toilet Twinning.

The money will be used to help families in Malawi build a basic toilet, have access to clean water and learn about hygiene.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33