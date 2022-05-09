Charity unveils patron

THE Chiltern Centre in Henley has a new patron.

Christopher Laing, a philanthropist from Shiplake, will be the charity’s fifth patron, alongside Gaie Scouller, Lady McAlpine, Phillip Schofield and Alex Haigh.

He said: “I’m very pleased to be involved with something that makes such a difference locally and to see where I can assist in the next stages of the development of the centre.”

The charity, which cares for young adults with learning disabilities, says the patrons offer invaluable support through their knowledge, skills and connections.

Paul Barrett, chairman of trustees, said: “We are delighted and honoured that Christopher has agreed to join us as a patron. Our patrons are a huge asset to us, helping us to remain firmly at the heart of the community.

“As we enter an exciting new stage of the Chiltern Centre’s history with the proposed build at Highlands Park, we are thrilled to have Christopher’s knowledge and expertise to support us on our way.”

Mr Laing has previously been vice-president of the National Playing Fields Association, now known as Fields in Trust, president of the Hertfordshire Groundwork Trust and a trustee of the Lord’s Taverners. He is a trustee of the John Laing Charitable Trust and chairman of the Beatrice Laing Trust and in 1979 established his own foundation.

Mr Laing said: “I am a relative newcomer to the area, having moved to Shiplake around 10 years ago, and it’s an honour to be getting more involved in local activities. Working with the centre at such an important time in its development is a challenge I greatly look forward to.”