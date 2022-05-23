Monday, 23 May 2022

Charity wash

A CHARITY car wash will take place at Goring fire station next Sunday (May 29) from 10am to 3pm.

Donations will be split equally between the Firefighters’ Charity and the Ukraine appeal.

