Handy helpers request in central Henley

CAN anyone with DIY, plumbing or building skills spare some time?

The d:two centre is a great community resource, tucked away in the centre of Henley.

It’s a hive of activity throughout the week, with young families in the soft play centre, visitors to the Nomad youth and community project, community café customers and users of the food bank.

We also host numerous groups that hire our facilities, including Henley Choral Society, playball, drama and dance groups, health visitors and many others.

It’s a great privilege being a community hub but one of our challenges is that the building is nearly 150 years old and needs constant maintenance and upgrading.

We have some wonderful volunteers who help in the café and soft play centre and with some of the ongoing maintenance, but we could really do with an additional bank of willing people that are prepared to give us a hand from time to time with small, practical DIY projects to keep the centre in tip-top condition.

It is not glamorous but will really help to keep the centre running smoothly.

Examples include:

• Basic plumbing tasks — we have 10 toilets in the centre that always need maintaining.

• Basic electrical tasks — upgrading switches, lights and other electrical devices.

• Small building works — we need help with a small but challenging brickwork project and also with some plasterboard and redecoration.

• Basement tool store — keeping it in good order.

Maybe you are a recently retired plumber, electrician or builder or have some DIY skills and have a few hours from time to time to keep a valuable community resource thriving.

If you are not familiar with our work, please give us a call on (01491) 577414 and we can show you round.

The community café is open 10am to 2pm every weekday, so just pop in.

Jeremy Bray, team leader, Henley Baptist Church