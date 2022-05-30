Teen building charity

A charity which helps young people to develop their self-confidence has launched in Henley.

Youth Challenge Oxfordshire is holding weekly meetings at the YMCA in Lawson Road for those aged 13 and 21 as well as staging weekend activities such as 5km runs and team-building tasks.

The charity was set up five years ago. Christine Douglas, a trustee, said: “We have groups all over Oxfordshire but this is our first time in Henley. We are delighted to be here and have had some very generous sponsors that allow us to set this up. By raising the self-confidence of local youths, it means that when they’re faced with something like drugs, or getting in the car with a drunk driver, they can say no. Children at risk are often referred by the police, the church, or other youth groups but this is open to anyone. We’ve just taken all the YOCO kids to the New Forest on a camping weekend. We can also help out with CVs, job interviews and housing when they are older.”

Pictured are Christine Douglas and Samantha Young