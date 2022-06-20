Garden dogs

A DOG show will be held next month in aid of a Peppard charity.

Canine Capers will take place at Caversham Court Gardens on Sunday, July 24 and people can register their dogs from 10am.

It will be raising money for the Greenshoots nursery, which is part of the Ways and Means Trust.

Refreshments and homemade cakes will be available from the tea kiosk from 10am to 5pm.

For more information, visit www.henleyvets.co.uk or www.waysandmeans.org.uk