THE Oxfordshire South and Vale Citizens Advice is looking for trustees to join our board.

As well as those with broad experience, we would particularly welcome applicants with skills in governance or with a legal background.

We encourage applications from people of any age, background or identity and are committed to equality and diversity.

We are a local charity providing free, confidential and independent advice to help people in South Oxfordshire and the Vale of White Horse resolve their problems.

The main issues people bring us concern benefits, debt, employment, housing, relationship and consumer problems.

Following advice, four in five people are able to resolve their problems and we help most to find a way forward.

We also use evidence to influence policies and practices that affect people’s lives.

Our 118 volunteers and our 23 (mainly part-time) staff advise more than 9,000 people each year from four main advice centres.

At present our advice centres are partially open and many of our staff and volunteers operate our Adviceline service from home.

We are members of National Citizens Advice, which means we have access to its services, resources and support and it sets and audits our advice standards.

However, as an independent charity, we are responsible for running our own affairs and much of our funding comes from district, town and parish councils and local charities.

Trustees are asked to attend six board meetings a year, held in the evening at various locations. Each trustee is encouraged to take an interest in a particular aspect of the charity’s work.

If you would like to discuss this opportunity, please email Jane Richardson, the chair, at jane.richardson@osavcab.org.uk or recruitment@ osavcab.org.uk for an application form.

Darius Halpern