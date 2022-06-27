Tea and support

Monday, 27 June 2022

A DEMENTIA café is to be held regularly in Sonning Common from next month.

Tea parties for sufferers and their carers will be held at the Abbeycrest nursing home in Essex Way once a month and will be open to all.

This will begin as soon as the face mask restrictions inside care homes have ended.

George King, customer relationship adviser at the home, said: “A number of people suffering feel stigmatised and have nowhere to go.

“We want to break down preconceived ideas while also offering people some fun and a place to come and meet others who are going through the same thing to share stories and make friends.”

Tea, coffee and food will be provided by the care home at the event, which is free to attend and will be supported by Age UK and Dementia UK whose representatives will be there to offer help and guidance.

The parties could be held more often if they prove to be popular.

