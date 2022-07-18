Monday, 18 July 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Charity ride

Sebastian Kelly

FAMILY and friends of a man who died last year have cycled the distance from Singapore to Henley in his memory.

Sebastian Kelly, 21, (pictured) who was born and brought up in Henley, passed away in August after years of battling addiction.

A team of 45 cyclists completed the virtual 12,000km ride and raised £9,500 towards their £12,000 target, which is the amount needed to pay for a place at Yeldall Manor, a rehabilitation centre near Wargrave.

To donate, visit https://justgiving.com/fundraising/bike4bast

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33