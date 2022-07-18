Charity ride

FAMILY and friends of a man who died last year have cycled the distance from Singapore to Henley in his memory.

Sebastian Kelly, 21, (pictured) who was born and brought up in Henley, passed away in August after years of battling addiction.

A team of 45 cyclists completed the virtual 12,000km ride and raised £9,500 towards their £12,000 target, which is the amount needed to pay for a place at Yeldall Manor, a rehabilitation centre near Wargrave.

To donate, visit https://justgiving.com/fundraising/bike4bast