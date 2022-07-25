Festival bike auction

A BICYCLE that was signed by all the headline acts at this year’s Henley Festival is being auctioned for charity.

The Henley Festival has partnered with Brompton, which has provided an A Class machine, to help raise money for its RISE programme.

This aims to give groups and individuals the opportunity to take their first steps into the world of performance.

Jo Bausor, chief executive of the festival, said: “Brompton loaned us about 10 bikes for the week so we could cycle up and down the site.

“With it being our 40th anniversary year we thought this would be a good idea to auction one of them.” The bicycle’s frame has been signed by the members of The Script, Craig David, Sir Tom Jones, DJ Pete Tong, Katherine Jenkins and Jack Savoretti.

She added: “There are people out there who actually collect Bromptons and there are people who collect signatures, so it would appeal to them.”

The bicycle is pearl white, weighs just 11.5kg, has a three speed shifter. It is being auctioned online and closes today (Friday) at 5pm.

To make a bid, visit www.henley-festival.co.uk

/blog/bid-on-our-limited-edition-brompton-bike