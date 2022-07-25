New debt centre hopes to help 50 families a year

A NEW debt centre in Henley is aiming to help up to 50 families a year.

The Henley Debt Centre is working in partnership with the Christians Against Poverty charity to help people struggling financially.

About 25 people attended the launch on Monday last week at the d:two centre where it will be based, including Mayor Michelle Thomas.

Jeremy Bray, of the Henley Baptist Church, said: “Does Henley really need a debt centre? Yes, these issues are only going to increase.

“We are facing challenges in this affluent part of the world we live in. We want to prevent debt and help people into work.”

The centre will be managed by Debbie Bruwer, nee Flood, a former Team GB rower and Olympic silver medallist, who is married to Nomad support worker Jaco Bruwer. She will be joined at the centre by a debt coach, a role they hope to fill by September.

Mrs Bruwer said: “Living with debt or having financial worries is extremely difficult. It affects people’s relationships, physical and mental health, not being able to afford the basic essentials.

“It can also be very isolating. We want to be there to support local people in need, work with them on their route out of debt, providing emotional and practical support every step of the way until they go debt free.” The centre will be open to all, regardless of religious beliefs.

Co-founder Terry Grourk, who is now a trustee of the centre, said: “You don’t have to be a Christian to receive help from the centre. Rather it is because of our Christian faith that we want to help. We have our vision; we have a goal to reach 50 families. We can’t do that with Debbie alone, so we need the community to do whatever they can to help us.”

Citizens advice in Henley has said there has been an increase in the number of people seeking advice while Nomad’s food bank gave out 3,000 food parcels last year.

Mayor Michelle Thomas urged residents in need to come forward. She said: “I think it is excellent for Henley. I think it is much needed and debt is one of those subjects that people always don’t appreciate is there because it is hidden.

“People need to know the debt centre is here and know that there is somewhere to come to seek help and there is light at the end of the tunnel. They just need to make that first step.”

Four of the town’s churches, St Mary’s, Holy Trinity, Christ Church and Henley Baptist have agreed to make a monthly contribution to keep the centre running. Other funding will come from the John Hodges Trust.