Charity dog walk

A DOG walking event in aid of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance will take place on Sunday, August 14.

Owners are invited to register for the Top of the Pups event at Britwell Salome, which will feature 5km, 7.5km and 10km routes in the countryside.

Tea and cake will be on sale at Foxington afterwards or participants can bring their own picnic to enjoy in the gardens. The event runs from 10am to 2pm. Advance tickets cost £5 per adult, £2 per child (under-fives go free). A family ticket (two adults and up to three children) costs £12. Tickets include access to Foxington gardens and a bag of homemade dog biscuits per dog. Walkers without dogs are welcome.

To book, visit tvairambulance.org.uk