Monday, 15 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

15 August 2022

Cruise for Bluebells day centre members

Cruise for Bluebells day centre members

GUESTS from the Bluebells dementia day centre in Henley were treated to a morning cruise on the River Thames.

The Henley Handibus delivered them to the River & Rowing Museum landing stage and collected them afterwards.

The Rivertime Boat Trust’s vessel Rivertime, which is fitted with a wheelchair lift and disabled toilet, took them through Marsh Lock and upstream to Shiplake, then back downstream along the royal regatta course and around Temple Island.

Suri Poulos, co-ordinator of the centre at the Christ Church Centre, said: “The guests had a lovely time enjoying the beautiful river scenes as well as tea, coffee and biscuits on the way.

“This trip and a second one for our Thursdays guests was kindly funded by Henley Lions Club.”

“Bluebells would like to say a huge thank-you to all three charities for giving our guests such a lovely treat.”

15 August 2022

More News:

Genie appeal

A DIGITAL community alert service for Goring is ... [more]

 

Injured owl

AN injured owl stranded in the middle of a road ... [more]

 

Scams advice

REPRESENTATIVES of Age UK will be at The Hub in ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33