Cruise for Bluebells day centre members

GUESTS from the Bluebells dementia day centre in Henley were treated to a morning cruise on the River Thames.

The Henley Handibus delivered them to the River & Rowing Museum landing stage and collected them afterwards.

The Rivertime Boat Trust’s vessel Rivertime, which is fitted with a wheelchair lift and disabled toilet, took them through Marsh Lock and upstream to Shiplake, then back downstream along the royal regatta course and around Temple Island.

Suri Poulos, co-ordinator of the centre at the Christ Church Centre, said: “The guests had a lovely time enjoying the beautiful river scenes as well as tea, coffee and biscuits on the way.

“This trip and a second one for our Thursdays guests was kindly funded by Henley Lions Club.”

“Bluebells would like to say a huge thank-you to all three charities for giving our guests such a lovely treat.”