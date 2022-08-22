LAUNCHPAD’S Big Sleep Out is back at the Reading Abbey ruins.

Reading’s homelessness prevention charity will hold the event on Saturday, October 8 to mark World Homeless Day.

It aims to raise £40,000 to help fund the charity’s vital services, which help local people avoid homelessness, particularly in these uncertain times.

Launchpad’s free drop-in service is already seeing an increase in the number of individuals, couples and families facing spiralling rent arrears or eviction because they simply can’t make ends meet.

By taking part in the Big Sleep Out participants will be helping to ensure Launchpad can provide urgent support for the increasing number of local people who are at risk of losing their home as the cost of living continues to rise.

Participants and their friends, family and colleagues are asked to swap their comfortable bed for a sleeping bag outside for the night. While the event doesn’t aim to replicate homelessness, it does offers participants an insight into some of the things people experience when they’re rough sleeping, such as cold temperatures, an uncomfortable bed and limited sleep.

The event will begin with an evening of entertainment at St Laurence’s Church hosted by Launchpad patrons Matt Allwright and Danyl Johnson, which will include live music, a prize raffle, a hot meal and talks from Launchpad staff and clients.

Then all participants head over to the abbey ruins to bed down for the night.

Now in its 17th year, Big Sleep Out is Launchpad’s flagship fundraising event and has raised more than £320,000 to date.

Vicki Lewis, fundraising manager, said: “Our services are a lifeline to more than 1,100 local people every year and over the next few months we know there are going to be many more people who find themselves on the brink of homelessness and in desperate need of our support.”

Registration for the Big Sleep Out costs £20 per person and Launchpad asks each participant to fundraise a minimum of £250.

For more information, visit launchpadreading.org.uk/bigsleepout

Becky Medhurst-Jones