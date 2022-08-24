Riding for disabled charity finally sources new horse

A CHARITY which gives riding and driving lessons to disabled people has bought a new horse after a six-month search.

Wyfold Riding for the Disabled needed a driving horse, which is used to pull carts and carriages, to replace Lucky, who went lame due to arthritis after almost 10 years’

service.

Lady Mary is a seven-year-old piebald horse who came from Worcesterhsire.

She will be used to pull a carriage which takes disabled drivers and wheelchair users.

Gill Rushworth, events co-ordinator for the charity, said: “Finding the right pony is very important because they have to like the work.

“Trying to find a new driving horse was like trying to find gold dust. It has taken since Christmas to find Lady Mary and we have devoted a lot of time and energy to it so this is a great relief.

“We needed a horse that would fit the existing carriage and harness as we have a specially adapted carriage that takes wheelchairs.

“We are hoping that our new girl will be ready to start work very soon but first she has to be assessed and approved by the national Riding for the Disabled Association.”

The charity, which is based at Wyfold Court, helps people from South Oxfordshire and Reading with a physical or mental disability to ride ponies as therapy. In February, it bought Darcy, a nine-year-old black heavyweight cob mare who came from from Chalfont St Giles and can carry riders of up to 13 stone.

Both animals were bought with the help of Janet Bartlett Skinner, from Wyfold, who is married to Michael Skinner, whose first wife Marcella was a founding member of Wyfold Riding for the Disabled in 1970.

When his first wife died, Mr Skinner paid for a new driving track for the charity called Marcella’s Way.

When Mrs Bartlett Skinner moved back to the village from America, where she had her children, she became involved with the charity.

Her children and their families helped to fund the two new horses. She has always loved horses and first met Mr Skinner at the Woodland Pony Club when they were children.

Mrs Bartlett Skinner said her late niece used to ride at Wyfold Court.

“I’m very happy to be able to do this,” she said. “My niece loved it so much there and she loved her horse.

“It’s such a happy place and gives a wonderful time to people who really need it and benefit from it, both children and adults. It’s just wonderful to watch.”

Mrs Rushworth said: “Both mares have settled in really well and share a field. We hope that they will soon become valuable members of the Wyfold team.

“We are very grateful for Jan’s amazingly generous donation.”

More than £1,800 that was raised at a fun day in May also went towards Lady Mary.