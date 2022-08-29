Home raises £345 for dog rescuers

A HENLEY care home raised £345 for charity with a pet friendly afternoon tea event.

Staff and residents at Henley Manor in Mill Lane were joined by relatives and visiting professionals and their dogs at the fundraiser, which included a raffle and a talk by Joyce Marriott about the beneficiary, Stokenchurch Dog Rescue.

The dogs were given a pamper by groomers from Claire’s Canines.

Charlotte Bennett, the home’s customer relationship manager, said: “We are dog friendly at Henley Manor as animals bring so much joy to our residents, so it was a pleasure to host this event.

“Everyone had such a brilliant afternoon with the dogs, who all loved their goodie bags. It was also lovely to hear from Joyce and we hope the money raised can make a difference.”

Resident Elizabeth Nutter said: “It was such a pleasure having so many doggies visit us and they were all so well behaved. It was a real treat to have them all here to play with and make a fuss of.”

Mrs Marriott said: “Stokenchurch Dog Rescue was started in 1963 by a small group of dog lovers who were horrified by the large numbers of dogs being summarily killed after seven days because they were deemed to be ‘of no further use’.

“Since inception we have rescued — and safely rehomed — hundreds of dogs and long may this continue. It is due entirely to the generosity of supporters such as Henley Manor that we can continue with our work.”