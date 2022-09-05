Monday, 05 September 2022

Opera for charities

OPERA is coming to Fingest with two charity performances this month.

Members of the Diva Opera company will perform in The Great Barn at Manor Farm on Saturdays, September 17 and 24.

On the first night, they will present Puccini’s Tosca and on the second Mozart’s Così fan tutte, all while dressed in period costumes.

The audience will be able to picnic during the extended interval.

The shows will be in aid of Action Medical Research and Child Bereavement UK.

Organiser Sylvia Crowther said: “We’re so pleased to be hosting Diva Opera again this year.

“The performances are a wonderful opportunity to enjoy first-class opera while supporting two very worthy causes.”

Tickets cost £90 or £105 and include a reserved seat in the Great Barn and a picnic table for the interval.

To book, visit www.fingest
greatbarnopera.co.uk/booking

