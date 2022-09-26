Refugees in need of warm coats for winter

VOLUNTEERS in Henley are appealing to schools, colleges, churches and other community groups to organise collections of warm winter coats to keep refugees warm this winter.

Care4Calais is supporting more than 800 refugees in the Thames Valley who have come from war-torn countries including Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria and Eritrea.

Sam Jonkers, regional lead for the charity, said: “We urgently need help to keep them warm this winter.

“Henley schools and businesses have always been very supportive of displaced people and we are confident they will be keen to be involved.

“We particularly need men’s and women’s coats in nearly new condition as well as working umbrellas — well, this the UK.

“We are working alongside other charities which support those in financial hardship and any excess coats from our appeal will go to other families in need.

“While we we aim to be sustainable and used recycled items wherever possible we do have a fund-

raising page at Thames Valley Refugee Support for the hard-to-get items and would welcome offers of sponsorship.”

Visit the new Facebook page called Henley Refugee Support aimed to be a digital meeting place for all in Henley who are interested in helping refugees or are displaced. The page offers help, information and details of ways in which people can get involved. Alternatively email Sam.jonkers@care4calais.org.