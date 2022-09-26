Monday, 26 September 2022

26 September 2022

Sales success

TABLETOP sales held in Market Place, Henley, from May to August raised £2,781.50 for Leukaemia Care.

Diane Murray, area secretary for the charity, said: “We would like to thank all those who supported them — the volunteers who helped with the sales, the public who supported us and for the toys they donated, Starbucks, who supplied us with delicious coffee, and the Argyll pub who kept us going during the heatwave with lovely cold drinks.”

