Football-mad dad raises £24,000 for charity after cancer diagnosis

A CHILDREN’S football tournament raised more than £10,000 for charity.

Almost 200 players, aged six to 10, from Oxfordshire took part in the event at Benson United FC.

They included 10-year-old Oscar Cowlard, whose father Simon was the organiser.

Mr Cowlard, 46, of Westfield Road, Benson, was diagnosed with myeloma, an incurable blood cancer which claims the lives of 3,000 people in the UK each year, in February and is now having chemotherapy.

He was raising money for Myeloma UK, the only charity in the country which deals exclusively with this type of cancer, helping patients access the right treatment at the right time.

Mr Cowlard, who has now helped to raise almost £24,000 for the charity since July, said: “It was amazing and the help we’ve received from people has been humbling.

“I want to thank my wife Marwa as she has lived with this for so many months now and the football tournament is all I’ve been talking about. I also want to thank my mum and dad and Oscar. He was so excited he couldn’t sleep the night before. He was awake at 5am and we went down to the football pitch at 6am.

“He played with the team but he also helped out so much, with parking duties and other things. At one point he was putting the trophies on the table.

“I hope he remembers that day for the rest of his life as the day where we did everything we could for Myeloma UK. The research and trying to find new treatments and a cure is what it’s all about.

“Raising awareness is also really important for me because when I was diagnosed I didn’t know what myeloma was. Even now it’s still all relatively new to me and my family.”

Mr Cowlard, a sales manager with a logistics company in High Wycombe, was diagnosed after suffering from chest pains and is now having weekly treatment. He had a CT scan which showed there was a tumour growing on his third rib.

Mr Cowlard said: “At that stage everything is going through your head, your emotions are going crazy and you don’t know whether to speak or not speak, to look at your wife, to look at the doctor, because it’s serious at this stage and you know it is.

“We did a lot more tests, including six or seven blood tests.

“The consultant said, ‘We can shrink it and get rid of it’ and I remember looking at him and crying, saying ‘I hope we really do’.

“It took a while to get my head around it. Sometimes it feels like it’s happening to somebody else and I’m on the outside looking in.

“There are times even now where I try not to think about it — it can bring you down and I’m trying to keep a positive mindset. When you talk to people about chemo, they think you are sitting in a chair and you are there for a couple of hours but I think I’m really fortunate as I have two injections in my stomach and a lot of tablets.”

Mr Cowlard, who has coached Benson United’s under-10s team for the past six years, added: “I’m a very positive person and very active and at the moment I’m just trying to do as much as I can and live life normally. I think sports help with that. Playing football and watching my team play makes me feel normal.”

