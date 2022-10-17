Singing for new ‘shed’

A SINGING group from Sonning Common and Peppard is to stage a concert in aid of a new charity.

Harmony will perform at Peppard War Memorial Hall on Saturday, December 10 for Shedquarters.

The proceeds will go towards installing a “shed” in the hall car park as a safe place for people to meet, chat and practise their skills in making, mending and creating different objects such as furniture.

Children from Peppard Primary School will perform Christmas songs and carols at the concert, which will also feature a Christmas goods fayre and a raffle.

The concert will begin at 2.30pm and tickets will go on sale next month at £10 each.

The event is sponsored by removals and storage firm Wilkins of Henley.