Charity shoe sale

HOTFOOTED Shoes held a women’s shoe sale at Phyllis Court Club in Henley and raised £1,062 for its chosen charities, the Nomad food bank and the Rivertime Boat Trust.

The event included a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses, the Square restaurant, Regal Picturehouse cinema, Bijan’s Kitchen restaurant, Bistro at the Boathouse and Waitrose supermarket.

Peter Hodgson, of Hotfooted, said: “We would like to thank all these businesses for their support and very kind donations and also Phyllis Court Club for the venue.”

Pictured at the cheque presentation are, left to right, Greg Wilkinson (Rivertime Boat Trust), Barry Jackson (chairman, Phyllis Court Club) and Nadieh and Peter Hodgson (Hotfooted)