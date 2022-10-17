Shiplake College pupils raise money for schoolchildren in Kenya

SHIPLAKE College pupils helped raise £18,714 for schoolchildren in Kenya by completing a sponsored walk along the Thames Path.

The distance varied depending on the year group, with sixth formers completing 19.1 miles, year 11 walking 16.4 miles, years 9 and 10 covering 12.7 miles and years 7 and 8 tackling 12.3 miles.

The route followed the River Thames from Moulsford, passing through Goring, Pangbourne, Reading and Sonning before finishing at Shiplake.

A small group of pupils chose to run the course in its entirety, with year 11 boy Alfie Malcolm completing the course in two hours and 36 minutes.

Fred Fox (year 13) finished in two hours and 38 minutes with Gregor Jones and rowing coach Hugh Mackworth-Praed 10 minutes behind him.

Tom Madden, Harrison Harper, Sam Edwards and Gordon Fitzgerald all finished soon afterwards.

Pupils, parents, families and friends of Shiplake College have helped to raise £17,930.

This is a substantial effort in support of the college’s link of almost 30 years with the Henley charity Gap- Africa, which provides buildings and materials for Kikunduku School in Kenya.

Shiplake also sponsors eight pupils to attend secondary school, which isn’t free in Kenya. The impact of the donations will be

substantial.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/

crowdfunding/shiplakewalk

2022

Meanwhile, the family of a boy in the lower school at Shiplake College were in Kenya this summer and had their own transport so were able to plan their itinerary.

The family chose to make a visit to the Kikunduku Schools Project and spent a big chunk of their time visiting the schools with Gap- Africa’s field liaison officer, Georgina, as their personal guide.

Reports from the family and from Georgina tell of a very successful and enjoyable visit.

This is corroborated by our German youth group, Rheingauer Jugend für Afrika, who work alongside us under Gap-Africa’s umbrella.

They visited the schools for a week in August, doing work at the Nzouni Primary School where they camped.

Millar Cameron, an executive search and management recutiment company, places high calibre leaders and executives into a wide range of businesses and institutions across Africa.

Gap-Africa receives quantities of new clothing of all types every year, mostly from Shiplake College.

Our problem then is getting this much-needed clothing out to Kenya and to our schools at the KSP.

The managing partner and founder of Millar Cameron became aware of our problem.

He works closely with freight companies when placing leaders in positions in Africa and has a good working relationship with them.

He has taken our problem to these companies and no doubt agreed a generous arrangement with them.

Millar Cameron has agreed to pay whatever is agreed in order to have the many large boxes we have sent to Nairobi where our local friends, Savage Wilderness Safaris, will collect them and hold in storage for us until our next college expedition to Kenya.

SWS have provided all logistics and guides for our Shiplake College Expedition Society since our first trip in 1990.

Gap-Africa is grateful for the series of supporting friends we have built up over our 32-year friendship with SWS and newer friends who we welcome.

Readers will be aware of the impact covid had on our work and on the population at and around our schools.

For a few years we were forced to stop all our building projects and turn our attention to emergency famine relief.

Many people stepped up and answered our call for this food relief period.

We, and the community in Kenya, will be forever grateful to you all for your generous support during that time.

But now things are back to normal and our friends in Kenya can fend for themselves once more and this in turn means we can turn our attention to the building projects once more.

The RJfA and Gap-Africa have both taken on a project each and these are now well under way.

We are trying to build up our funds again after the covid depletion and will soon be in a position to push forward with our building priorities again.

Our funds are further supported every year by the fundraising by our friends at Cox Mill Elementary School in North Carolina.

They have been staunch supporters over many years and we have even been blessed by a visit to the KSP a few years back. We are indeed blessed.

We are always happy to help those of you with any fundraising ideas.

What is beginning to help in a surprising way are the funds dripping into our account from supporters doing their Amazon shopping through Amazon Smile.

Just register with them, select Gap-Africa as your chosen charity and then we will receive a small percentage of anything you buy.

If you have a fundraising idea you can also register with the charity fundraiser giveapenny and they will organise it all for you and deal with gift aid.

Gap-Africa’s trustees and helpers are always available to answer questions and to assist if we can on any fund-raising ideas you wish to put in place.

All donations can be made using the following details: Gap-Africa, Barclays Bank, Henley, Sort Code: 20-39-53, Account Number: 33422186. Please reference with your name.

Cheques made out to “Gap-Africa” should be sent to 22 Wilson Avenue, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 1ET.

We touch the lives of thousands of children. We also provide clean, safe water, build schools, support the teachers, supply all syllabus and other books and run a basic medical programme and much more.

Katherine Green and Marcel Wagner