Volunteers finally celebrate charity’s relocation to former police station

THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has finally celebrated its relocation.

The charity, which was founded in 1979, moved from Kennylands Road to the old police station in Lea Road in February last year.

The community celebration was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic but finally took place on Saturday, October 1 when visitors were served tea, coffee, wine and cake.

Richard McQuillan, who chairs the charity, said: “It was nice to finally be able to thank people who had been able to donate money, whatever the amount.”

Mary Norris, who organised the event, said: “It was about saying thank you to people of the village who helped us raise the money for our new office.

“I was a bit disappointed at the number of people who turned up but it was jolly and just lovely to see people and chat. Those who did come said they had a really nice time.”

The former police station was closed by Thames Valley Police in 2017 as a cost-cutting measure and the building was put up for sale two years ago.

Fish put in an offer to buy it but was unsuccessful until former chairman Clive Mills approached XP Property, which had bought the site, and it agreed to sell the building to Fish.

The £150,000 move was paid for with a donation from the Mulberry Trust, a grant from the district council, money from the charity’s reserves and a “buy a brick” appeal.

Newgate Developments and Jack Jiggens of XP Property started work on site in October 2020, first gutting the interior and then building a new rear wall and replacing the roof. The other properties on the site, including the old police house and two garages, have been converted into homes.

A board in the reception area of the new centre has 150 names of all the people and organisations that contributed.

An official opening ceremony took place in November last year, which was attended by volunteers, trustees and Jo Robb, who chaired South Oxfordshire District Council at the time.

Fish — Friendship in Sickness and Help — offers shopping and leisure trips to residents who have difficulty finding their own means of transport.

Mrs Norris said it badly needed more volunteer drivers. To get involved, call 0118 972 3986 or email office@

fishvolunteercentre.org.uk