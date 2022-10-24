Monday, 24 October 2022

Christmas charity sale

A CHARITY is to hold a fundraising sale at Sonning Common village hall.

The Greenshoots nursery in Peppard, which supports adults with learning disabilities and poor mental health, will host the festive-themed event on Saturday, November 19 from 9.30am to 2pm.

There will be stalls with donated and handmade gifts, pre-loved jewellery, books and CDs, homemade jams and plants as well as tombola and a raffle to be drawn in December.

Visitors will also be able to order Christmas wreaths from Greenshoots.

Refreshments will be available including bacon rolls, mulled apple juice, homemade minced pies and cakes.

If anyone has items to donate to the sale, call (01491) 628933 or email denise@waysandmeans.org.uk

