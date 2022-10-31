School to renovate garden with £3,000 donation from Chiltern Chase run

THE garden at Ewelme Primary School is to be renovated after a donation of £2,946.

The money is part of the proceeds from the Chiltern Chase, a multi-terrain charity run held annually.

It will be put towards making the garden more environmentally friendly.

Headmaster Joe Ottaway said: “The garden is not currently used as much as it could be in terms of being a learning space for the children.

“We are going to have parts where the children can plant vegetables and fruit. They will also build ‘bug hotels’, which are pallets stuffed with leaves and mud and encourage wildlife such as insects.

“We can then use this space for science projects such as bug hunts, which teach us about biodiversity. We want to encourage environmentally friendly learning, so we are installing water butts and compost too.”

A cheque was presented to the children by Barry Tindall, who organises the Chiltern Chase, on Friday, which was “crazy hair day” at the school.

The children are allowed to have their hair styled in an unusual way in return for a donation to the Friends of Ewelme School. Mr Ottaway said nearly every pupil was involved this year.

The Chiltern Chase, which has been going since 2006, consists of three off-road runs of 5km, 10km, and 15km which take place around the village.

Half of the proceeds are donated to the Friends group for use by the school and the other half to a charity, which this year was Sue Ryder. Adam McLeish, who runs the Friends, is currently clearing the space in the garden.

He said the committee organised other ways to raise money for the school, including a sunflower picking day in the summer and bingo nights.

“There is a close link between the families and the school,” said Mr McLeish.

Money from the Chiltern Chase in the past has gone towards the redevelopment of the school library and the playground as well as other general resources such as school books and iPads for the children.

Around 400 people took part in this year’s event in June. Next year, the race will consist of only a 10km event, which Mr Tindall said was the most popular.