Charity’s £17 plea

A CHARITY in Goring which helps residents who are struggling financially is running a fundraising campaign to help maintain its service.

The Hub in High Street launched the Just 17 appeal, asking residents to pledge £17 each. It says that if everyone gave that amount the centre could continue running for a year.

The charity provides support and information to people living in Goring, South Stoke, Streatley and the surrounding areas.

It looks into the benefits and any other entitlements.

The Hub says: “We provide high quality friendly and easily accessible support, social interaction and guidance right at the heart of the community.

“We bridge gaps in our society so no one feels lonely or isolated, so everyone receives the help and support they are entitled to and so people are connected to each other and to organisations that can assist them.

“Sadly, our services cannot run on fresh air and we need the support of our community to raise the funds needed to deliver these vital services.

“If each person in our community donates just £17 it will help fund our work for the entire year, enabling us to focus on growing our services and reaching everyone who needs our support.”

For more information and to donate, visit www.justgiving.

com/campaign/TheHubJust17