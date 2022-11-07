A CHARITY quiz will take place at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave on Saturday, November 19 at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm).

Entry is free but donations are invited. The proceeds will go to Tearfund, a Christian charity which tackles poverty worldwide.

Participants are asked to bring a shareable prize, so that one can be awarded at the end of each round.

To register a team, call Mike or Angie Buckland on 0118 940 4960.