Appeal for coats for refugees

A COAT collection for refugees is being held in Wargrave.

The Wargrave Mums Facebook group is looking for men’s, women’s and children’s coats in good condition.

These will go to Care4Calais to ensure that refugees living locally will have warm clothing for the winter months.

Sam Jonkers, regional lead for Care4Calais, said: “We are a volunteer-led charity looking after refugees and asylum seekers in the Thames Valley.

“There have been many new arrivals in the last few months. Most arrived without a change of clothes, let alone a winter coat.

“Our priority is to make sure everyone has a winter coat before winter starts to bite. We reached out to community groups, church groups, sports clubs to do collections of warm coats.

“We’re not a big team but we look after a huge number of people. For people to put a collection together and sort them into men’s, women’s and children’s coats so we can deliver them straight to families in need is a real help.”

The collection is open until Sunday. Anyone wanting to donate a coat should email Anjali Bonner Hughes at anjalihughes@gmail.com