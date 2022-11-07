Monday, 07 November 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

07 November 2022

Appeal for coats for refugees

Refugees in need of warm coats for winter

A COAT collection for refugees is being held in Wargrave.

The Wargrave Mums Facebook group is looking for men’s, women’s and children’s coats in good condition.

These will go to Care4Calais to ensure that refugees living locally will have warm clothing for the winter months.

Sam Jonkers, regional lead for Care4Calais, said: “We are a volunteer-led charity looking after refugees and asylum seekers in the Thames Valley.

“There have been many new arrivals in the last few months. Most arrived without a change of clothes, let alone a winter coat.

“Our priority is to make sure everyone has a winter coat before winter starts to bite. We reached out to community groups, church groups, sports clubs to do collections of warm coats.

“We’re not a big team but we look after a huge number of people. For people to put a collection together and sort them into men’s, women’s and children’s coats so we can deliver them straight to families in need is a real help.”

The collection is open until Sunday. Anyone wanting to donate a coat should email Anjali Bonner Hughes at anjalihughes@gmail.com

07 November 2022

More News:

Place to be

WATLINGTON has been named one of the best places ... [more]

 

Vehicle blaze

A VEHICLE believed to be a Land-Rover was ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33