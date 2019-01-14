Monday, 14 January 2019

A Charvil girls' choir has a vacancy for a new member.

Jewel Tones is for girls aged between 10 and 18 and rehearses at the village hall in Park Lane.

This year the choir will be performing at the Hexagon theatre in Reading, Norden Farm Centre for the Arts and Lord Harris Court in Sindlesham.

For more information call musical director Suzanne Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com

 

