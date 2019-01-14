Quiz evening

POLICE are searching for an escaped rhea which ... [more]
Monday, 14 January 2019
A QUIZ night will be held at Charvil village hall, off Park Lane, on Saturday, January 26 starting at 8pm.
It is being organised by the village society.
Entry costs £7 per person for teams of up to eight and guests can bring their own food and drinks.
To enter, call Mark A’Bear on 0118 934 3918 or email markabe@btconnect.com
14 January 2019
