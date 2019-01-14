Monday, 14 January 2019

Quiz evening

A QUIZ night will be held at Charvil village hall, off Park Lane, on Saturday, January 26 starting at 8pm.

It is being organised by the village society.

Entry costs £7 per person for teams of up to eight and guests can bring their own food and drinks.

To enter, call Mark A’Bear on 0118 934 3918 or email markabe@btconnect.com

