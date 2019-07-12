Driver sustains serious injuries in collision

Three people were injured after a crash in Charvil on Thursday morning (July 11).

The incident happened on the Old Bath Road, A4, at around 8.15am and resulted in a van flipping onto its side.

A grey Mini Cooper was involved in a collision with a black Citreon Berlingo van, a silver Vauxhall Astra and a gret BMW.

Thames Valley Police appealed for witnesses to come forward after a woman had to be rescued from her vehicle.

Police constable Beth Drummond, of the Roads Policing unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“I would also urge drivers to check their dash-cam footage in case they may have captured the collision or anything that may assist our investigation.”

The driver of the Mini sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving hospital treatment.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from four Reading stations to deal with the crash.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: “We were contacted by Thames Valley Police control room who informed us of a four vehicle collision at New Bath Road at Charvil resulting in one of the vehicles involved, a van, rolling onto its side.

"We sent two ambulances and a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle to the incident.

"There were six people involved, but fortunately only three had sustained minor injuries.

"One of those required further treatment at the Royal Berkshire Hospital and the other two were treated on scene by our staff."

Call 101, quoting reference 43190210529, if you have any information.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.