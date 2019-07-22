Monday, 22 July 2019

Families spend a day at the ‘beach’ for village fete

FAMILIES enjoyed a “beach party” at Charvil village fete.

Children played volleyball, ate ice cream and posed for photographs with seaside cut-out boards at the East Park Farm playing fields.

They also put their culinary skills to the test by decorating cupcakes to reflect the beach theme in the Great Charvil Cake Off.

Berkshire Reptile Encounters provided interactive fun with a range of reptiles, such as snakes.

Sarah Stonhold, who chairs the Charvil Village Fete Association committee, said: “We enjoyed great weather this year compared to the high temperatures of last year and this meant there was a higher attendance.

“There was positive feedback from the stall holders about the fete’s friendly atmosphere.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to all who put in the time and effort to run the event, Johannes Burger for providing the catering, Charvil Parish Council for helping to run the fete and Charlotte Yeadon and her fellow pupils at Piggott School for volunteering on the day.”

Piston Broke provided live music and raffle prizes included tickets to last week’s Henley Festival and next month’s Rewind Festival.

