Connecting up sewage

Wildflower mural welcomes judges
A COLOURFUL new mural at the village station ... [more]
Monday, 29 July 2019
HOMES in Charvil will be connected to the sewage network as part of a four-month project by Thames Water.
A total of 12 homes on Waingels Road, which have had to use septic tanks until now, will benefit from the new pipeline.
From August 5 to September 3, Waingels Road will be closed from its junction with Denmark Avenue to Beggars Hill Road to allow for the works to be carried out.
Contractors will be installing a new pumping station and an outdoor cabinet to shelter control panels and other equipment.
Footpaths will remain open throughout.
