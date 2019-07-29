Connecting up sewage

HOMES in Charvil will be connected to the sewage network as part of a four-month project by Thames Water.

A total of 12 homes on Waingels Road, which have had to use septic tanks until now, will benefit from the new pipeline.

From August 5 to September 3, Waingels Road will be closed from its junction with Denmark Avenue to Beggars Hill Road to allow for the works to be carried out.

Contractors will be installing a new pumping station and an outdoor cabinet to shelter control panels and other equipment.

Footpaths will remain open throughout.