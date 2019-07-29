Monday, 29 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Connecting up sewage

HOMES in Charvil will be connected to the sewage network as part of a four-month project by Thames Water.

A total of 12 homes on Waingels Road, which have had to use septic tanks until now, will benefit from the new pipeline.

From August 5 to September 3, Waingels Road will be closed from its junction with Denmark Avenue to Beggars Hill Road to allow for the works to be carried out.

Contractors will be installing a new pumping station and an outdoor cabinet to shelter control panels and other equipment. 

Footpaths will remain open throughout.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33