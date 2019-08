A FETE in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support will be held at Charvil village hall on August 25 from 1pm to 3pm.

Attractions will include stalls, cakes, a raffle, children’s tombola and refreshments.

Organiser Dawn Spence will have a stall selling bath bombs and soaps.

Anyone wanting to have a stall should email holly

beesoaps@gmail.com