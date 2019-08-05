Monday, 05 August 2019

Tranquil teens

A DRAMA teacher from Charvil is helping children relax by launching Tranquil Teens classes.

Tara Zubairy-Moore has been running Tara's Academy for more than 20 years.

The sessions take place at the academy in Charvil House Road every second Saturday from 3pm to 4.45pm.

Ms Zubairy-Moore said: “It is a safe place for children to be able to talk about their problems.

“I have done a mental health monitoring programme through my school and I teach the children techniques on how to meditate.”

Each session costs £7.50.

