Summer sew

A SUMMER holiday workshop for children is to be held in Charvil.

Oh Sew Creative is offering four four-hour sessions delivered by an experienced textile teacher on August 7, 8, 28 and 29, starting at 9.30am.

The children will work in small groups.

The cost per session ranges from £20 to £22.50, which includes instructions, a kit bag and a snack.

For more information, call 07790 371836 or visit bit.ly/2xGjQHZ.