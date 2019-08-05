Monday, 05 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Summer sew

A SUMMER holiday workshop for children is to be held in Charvil.

Oh Sew Creative is offering four four-hour sessions delivered by an experienced textile teacher on August 7, 8, 28 and 29, starting at 9.30am.

The children will work in small groups.

The cost per session ranges from £20 to £22.50, which includes instructions, a kit bag and a snack.

For more information, call 07790 371836 or visit bit.ly/2xGjQHZ.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33