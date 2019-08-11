Monday, 12 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Choir is 30

Choir is 30

A CHARVIL girls’ choir is to mark its 30th anniversary.

Jewel Tones, which was originally known as Vivace, will perform at the Norden Farm Centre in Maidenhead on March 15.

Suzanne Newman, who runs the choir, says she would love to see former singers there. For more information, call her on 0118 934 0589.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33