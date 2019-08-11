Choir is 30

HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
A CHARVIL girls’ choir is to mark its 30th anniversary.
Jewel Tones, which was originally known as Vivace, will perform at the Norden Farm Centre in Maidenhead on March 15.
Suzanne Newman, who runs the choir, says she would love to see former singers there. For more information, call her on 0118 934 0589.
12 August 2019
