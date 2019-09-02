Boy who survived brain surgery rewarded for bravery

A BOY who had surgery to remove a brain tumour the size of a golf ball attended a special celebration to recognise his bravery.

Joseph Parker, six, was one of the guests of honour at the Cancer Resarch UK Kids & Teens Star Awards party in London, which had a theme of “magical winter wonderland”.

He was accompanied by his parents, Chris and Steph, and brothers Zachary, nine, and four-month-old Theo, from Wenlock Edge.

Joseph, who attends Charvil Piggott Primary School, was diagnosed in August 2016 after suffering from headaches, which left him pale and wanting to sleep constantly.

His mother said: “The headaches were so severe they were literally stopping him in his tracks. We went to the doctors after one of these strange episodes and they were not sure what it was.

“My husband and I took him to accident and emergency and while we were there Joseph was sick. They started doing tests and an MRI scan later that same day found he had a golf-ball sized tumour on the back of his head.”

Joseph had surgery and then a course of high-dose chemotherapy. He now has regular MRI scans to monitor his progress.

A total of 21 children and young people from across Britain attended the party and played winter-themed games and met Father Christmas in his grotto. All the guests received a special award to recognise their courage.

Mrs Parker said: “Joseph and Zachary were both so excited about the party. They were up at 5am and had to go for breakfast in their pyjamas so they didn’t ruin their party clothes before we had even arrived.

“Joseph was desperate to know if Father Christmas would be here and when we arrived and he opened the letter saying he was going to meet him his face just lit up.”

Last year, Joseph received a Star Award from Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens and his brother Zachary was honoured for his support.